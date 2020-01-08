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Thomas Jefferson vs the Barbary Pirates
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32 views • January 08, 2020
Many people who support unconstitutional executive war powers like to claim that Thomas Jefferson took the same approach in the early 1800s against the Barbary pirates. But, beyond knowing there was a conflict, they know little about the facts - and Jefferson's approach, which supports a very restricted executive - as required by the Constitution.
Path to Liberty. Wednesday January 8, 2020
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Path to Liberty. Wednesday January 8, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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