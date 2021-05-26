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TruNews - 5/26/21*
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180 views • May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021
JAB CROW LAWS: UNVACCINATED FACE SEGREGATION AND PERSECUTION BY TRIAGE TYRANTS
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall provides updates on the latest world headlines before exploring the latest in vaccine segregation. Are those that refuse the job being forced to sit at the back of the bus in society?
The team looks at the latest in the controversy surrounding Red Cross plasma donations and Coronavirus, and mysterious cases of ‘COVID tongue’ popping up around the country.
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/26/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/jab-crow-laws-unvaccinated-face-segregation-and-persecution-by-triage-tyrants
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
JAB CROW LAWS: UNVACCINATED FACE SEGREGATION AND PERSECUTION BY TRIAGE TYRANTS
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall provides updates on the latest world headlines before exploring the latest in vaccine segregation. Are those that refuse the job being forced to sit at the back of the bus in society?
The team looks at the latest in the controversy surrounding Red Cross plasma donations and Coronavirus, and mysterious cases of ‘COVID tongue’ popping up around the country.
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/26/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/jab-crow-laws-unvaccinated-face-segregation-and-persecution-by-triage-tyrants
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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