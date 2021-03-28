© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID 19 Tests 009 - Cancer Causing Ethylene Oxide On Swab Tests
Follow
0
Share
Report
190 views • March 28, 2021
It would seem these swab tests are being used not to test for COVID but to insert chemicals.
If they don't get you with the vaccine then there's the swab test or mask.
If they don't get you with the vaccine then there's the swab test or mask.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.