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What Deficiency Causes Loss of Taste & Smell? || Karen Selick
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401 views • October 20, 2021
Most 'COVID' patients (about 60%) lose or experience changes in their sense of smell and taste. This has been quickly attributed to a virus.
Karen Selick, a retired lawyer, writer and nutritionist explains that some studies show that there is a well-known mineral deficiency that is associated with these very symptoms. Why don't we hear more about it? Wouldn't it make sense to supplement with it?
This mineral is zinc. Zinc deficiency is also associated with increased vulnerability to viral [and/or other] infections.
Note: in terrain theory there are only two real causes of disease: deficiency and toxicity, so keep that in mind when reading the medical literature which assumes that viruses exist as described. Whether you believe germ theory or terrain theory is correct, the points made in this video by Karen are instructive. The very fact that agencies who claim to care about your health are telling you NOT to take something that is vital to many healing processes in the body is quite telling, especially when so many are deficient at the best of times.
* Links to the articles referred to in this video:
PLOS – Predictive symptoms for COVID-19 etc. https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1003777
Life Extension Foundation – Zinc Lozenges for the Common Cold. Why Did It Take 30 Years?
https://www.lifeextension.com/magazine/2014/12/zinc-lozenges-for-the-common-cold-why-did-it-take-30-years
Here’s an excellent article on the interaction between zinc and stress (although not mentioned in the video): https://medericenter.org/resources/dr-pamela-blog/zinc-and-the-stress-response.html
* Source: Karen Selick channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SuoLpS8cVejQ/
If you appreciate Karen's work, please send her a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/karenselick
Or subscribe to her on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Karen_Selick
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
Karen Selick, a retired lawyer, writer and nutritionist explains that some studies show that there is a well-known mineral deficiency that is associated with these very symptoms. Why don't we hear more about it? Wouldn't it make sense to supplement with it?
This mineral is zinc. Zinc deficiency is also associated with increased vulnerability to viral [and/or other] infections.
Note: in terrain theory there are only two real causes of disease: deficiency and toxicity, so keep that in mind when reading the medical literature which assumes that viruses exist as described. Whether you believe germ theory or terrain theory is correct, the points made in this video by Karen are instructive. The very fact that agencies who claim to care about your health are telling you NOT to take something that is vital to many healing processes in the body is quite telling, especially when so many are deficient at the best of times.
* Links to the articles referred to in this video:
PLOS – Predictive symptoms for COVID-19 etc. https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1003777
Life Extension Foundation – Zinc Lozenges for the Common Cold. Why Did It Take 30 Years?
https://www.lifeextension.com/magazine/2014/12/zinc-lozenges-for-the-common-cold-why-did-it-take-30-years
Here’s an excellent article on the interaction between zinc and stress (although not mentioned in the video): https://medericenter.org/resources/dr-pamela-blog/zinc-and-the-stress-response.html
* Source: Karen Selick channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SuoLpS8cVejQ/
If you appreciate Karen's work, please send her a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/karenselick
Or subscribe to her on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Karen_Selick
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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