© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Feb 27, 2017] Flat Earth Timeline | The History of Flat Earth ▶️️ [ODD TV]
Follow
1
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
37 views • January 24, 2022
ミ★ 🅾.🅳.🅳 🆃🆁🆄🆃🅷•🅰•🆅🅸🆂🅸🅾🅽★彡
• 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘙𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘳 • 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 •
★𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-TV-LINKTREE
★𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙈𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝘽 / 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 5000 𝙋𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/Friend-Up-ODD
★𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑:
•𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Subscribe-2-ODDTV
•𝘽𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙖 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Patreon
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨:
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Ca$hApp-Tip
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-PayPal-Tip
★𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙧𝙮𝙥𝙩𝙤:
•𝐁𝐓𝐂:
bc1q5kqnq52hn22cm55482rjrqje8uaqa2thg0ngal
•𝐄𝐓𝐇:
0x80F0AC4f67FCB855b745Dd0846E3ac3841116232
•𝐋𝐓𝐂:
ltc1qxlc754c29nanje7hyg5xy08kryxm5m3d5qafr2
★𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:
•𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
https://oddtv.link/BePrepared
•𝐌𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 & 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐗 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-VFX-SFX
• 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐃𝐃 𝐓𝐕:
https://oddtv.link/Support-ODD-WhenU$h0p
★𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑 𝘾𝘿'𝙨:
CD’s no longer for sale through the company that I went through to have them made to order. I will continue selling them myself when I get a chance to purchase a couple boxes of each album. My music can be found on 150+ streaming and downloading services across the plane.
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝘿𝘿𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙩𝙨:
•𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧:
https://oddtv.link/Rokfin
•𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤:
https://oddtv.link/ODDbook
•𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦:
https://oddtv.link/ODDstagram
•𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Rubs-Twitoris
• 𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬 & 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-Merch
•𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝:
https://oddtv.link/ODDcloud-freeDLs
•𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲:
https://oddtv.link/Bump-ODDify
•𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-I-See-Lbry
★𝙍𝙤𝙠𝙛𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙡𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿:
•𝐇𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
https://oddtv.link/HibbelerProductions
•𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭:
https://oddtv.link/LevelHeadedPodcast
O.D.D TV is a Truth-Seeking Conscious Rap Musician that puts out enlightening music, as well as Conspiracy videos touching on every major conspiracy in the world, A through Z. From Rewritten history to flat earth and everything in between including MKultra, chemtrails, fluoridated water, allopathic medical system, prescription drug & vaccine poisons, corrupt justice system, "for profit" wars, eugenics & population reduction, GMO foods, mind control, political theater, puppet presidents, public and private school education for brainwashing, suppressed technology, hidden land, the Hegalian Dialectic, New World Order & shadow government, One World Order, Biblical prophecies, 5G microwave radiation & EMF frequencies, mega-cities, pre-planned and scripted news stories, celebrity pawns, Hollywood propaganda, predictive programming & false flag attacks, staged shootings & crisis actors, legal name fraud, Strawman, elite pedophile rings, secret societies, satanic rituals, divide and conquer, bread & circus distractions, media fearmongering and psychological warfare, Federal Reserve & debt based economy, moon landing hoax, deceptive space programs, fake alien invasion, targeted individuals, transhumanism, RFID chips (mark of the beast), cashless society, man-made viruses, weather manipulation, Zionists, Jesuits, the Vatican, the Black Pope, Black Nobility, Rome, who really runs the world, AND MORE!
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷彡📺🔫🤨🖕
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
• 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘙𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘳 • 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 •
★𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-TV-LINKTREE
★𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙈𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝘽 / 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 5000 𝙋𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/Friend-Up-ODD
★𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑:
•𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Subscribe-2-ODDTV
•𝘽𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙖 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Patreon
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨:
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Ca$hApp-Tip
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-PayPal-Tip
★𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙧𝙮𝙥𝙩𝙤:
•𝐁𝐓𝐂:
bc1q5kqnq52hn22cm55482rjrqje8uaqa2thg0ngal
•𝐄𝐓𝐇:
0x80F0AC4f67FCB855b745Dd0846E3ac3841116232
•𝐋𝐓𝐂:
ltc1qxlc754c29nanje7hyg5xy08kryxm5m3d5qafr2
★𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:
•𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
https://oddtv.link/BePrepared
•𝐌𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 & 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐗 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-VFX-SFX
• 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐃𝐃 𝐓𝐕:
https://oddtv.link/Support-ODD-WhenU$h0p
★𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑 𝘾𝘿'𝙨:
CD’s no longer for sale through the company that I went through to have them made to order. I will continue selling them myself when I get a chance to purchase a couple boxes of each album. My music can be found on 150+ streaming and downloading services across the plane.
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝘿𝘿𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙩𝙨:
•𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧:
https://oddtv.link/Rokfin
•𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤:
https://oddtv.link/ODDbook
•𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦:
https://oddtv.link/ODDstagram
•𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Rubs-Twitoris
• 𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬 & 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-Merch
•𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝:
https://oddtv.link/ODDcloud-freeDLs
•𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲:
https://oddtv.link/Bump-ODDify
•𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-I-See-Lbry
★𝙍𝙤𝙠𝙛𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙡𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿:
•𝐇𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
https://oddtv.link/HibbelerProductions
•𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭:
https://oddtv.link/LevelHeadedPodcast
O.D.D TV is a Truth-Seeking Conscious Rap Musician that puts out enlightening music, as well as Conspiracy videos touching on every major conspiracy in the world, A through Z. From Rewritten history to flat earth and everything in between including MKultra, chemtrails, fluoridated water, allopathic medical system, prescription drug & vaccine poisons, corrupt justice system, "for profit" wars, eugenics & population reduction, GMO foods, mind control, political theater, puppet presidents, public and private school education for brainwashing, suppressed technology, hidden land, the Hegalian Dialectic, New World Order & shadow government, One World Order, Biblical prophecies, 5G microwave radiation & EMF frequencies, mega-cities, pre-planned and scripted news stories, celebrity pawns, Hollywood propaganda, predictive programming & false flag attacks, staged shootings & crisis actors, legal name fraud, Strawman, elite pedophile rings, secret societies, satanic rituals, divide and conquer, bread & circus distractions, media fearmongering and psychological warfare, Federal Reserve & debt based economy, moon landing hoax, deceptive space programs, fake alien invasion, targeted individuals, transhumanism, RFID chips (mark of the beast), cashless society, man-made viruses, weather manipulation, Zionists, Jesuits, the Vatican, the Black Pope, Black Nobility, Rome, who really runs the world, AND MORE!
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷彡📺🔫🤨🖕
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.