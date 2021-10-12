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NASA- 10 REASONS TO STOP BELIEVING IN THEM
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881 views • October 12, 2021
ALL NASA SHOWS US IS CGI. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH. SEE ALL THE EVIDENCE, DO YOUR OWN EXPERIMENTS AND DISCOVER HOW WE HAVE ALL BEEN FOOLED. IT HURTS TO ACCEPT IT BUT HERE IS SEED TO START QUESTIONING YOURSELVES....
FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT. THIS WOLRD IS WAKING UP NOW!
FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT. THIS WOLRD IS WAKING UP NOW!
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