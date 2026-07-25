🎵Aptera Sun Drive

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[singer A]
Sunlight striking on the carbon shell
Three wheels turning down the long highway
Never stopping at the gas pump well
Soaking power from the light of day
Counting every solar mile driven on...
[transition]
[singer B]
I'm driving Aptera today…
Drive drive drive, ready to start,
The future rolls in, wonderful,
A-A-A-Aptera, sleek and clear,
Aerodynamics, this is my year.
Mix the lines, yeah, I glide,
Quiet drivetrain, nighttime flight,
Solar flow smooth, range goes wide,
A-A-A-Aptera, pure energy, no fight.
Drive drive drive, feel my soul,
A-A-A-Aptera, I'm in control,
Gliding, shining, peak level,
Solar cruiser, fresh like a rebel.
[melodic transition]
[singer A]
Teardrop shape cutting through the breeze
Grid-free freedom across the desert floor
No plug needed under canopy trees
Living off the sky, asking for no more
[transition]
[singer B]
Drive drive drive, feel my soul,
A-A-A-Aptera, I'm in control,
Gliding, shining, peak level,
Solar cruiser, fresh like a rebel.
Gliding, shining, bap bap boom,
Drive drive power, on the streets,
Da-da-da, clap clap, zoom zoom,
A-A-A-Aptera, hot groove, boom boom!
[melodic transition]
[singer A]
A glimpse of tomorrow running wild and free!