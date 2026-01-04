The Fort Bragg Cartel with Seth Harp - Rocinante Episode 26





Rocinante with Sean P. McCarthy and Angela Nagle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0XxX5hrojc





Seth Harp: Fort Bragg Cartel





A network of drug trafficking, violence, and cover-up at one of the largest U.S. military bases

In his shocking new book, The Fort Bragg Cartel, investigative journalist Seth Harp uncovers stunning revelations about the special operations forces at Fort Bragg.





He details how America’s increasing reliance on largely unaccountable elite forces during our decades-long Global War on Terror has given rise to a web of narcotics smuggling, unsolved murders, and corruption.





Harp’s investigation has received mass media attention from across the political spectrum with media appearances ranging from Democracy Now! to The Tucker Carlson Show. An HBO adaptation of the book is in the works.