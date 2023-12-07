Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
13 milhões de mortes em todo o mundo devido à vacinação contra COVID-19.
channel image
Fritjof Persson
346 Subscribers
9 views
Published 16 hours ago

13 milhões de mortes em todo o mundo devido à vacinação contra COVID-19. O discurso do Mr. Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) apresenta uma série de alegações sérias sobre dados relacionados à vacinação contra a COVID-19. Ele afirma que os dados revelam um aumento significativo na taxa… https://t.co/ceac5Jb1U8

Keywords
uk parliamentsteve kirschjab genocide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket