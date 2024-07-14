Are You Ready for a Bail-In? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Your bank deposits are at significant risk. Despite major banks claiming stability after passing stress tests, an ominous financial crisis looms. Ironically, banks today are far more leveraged with derivative exposure than during the 2008 Great Recession, which was primarily caused by the home mortgage sector.

Now, with derivatives rampant across all financial sectors, depositors need to understand that they are not first, or even second, in line to retrieve their funds in case of bank failure.

As this currency crisis unfolds, remember two crucial truths as written by Brett Redmayne-Titley: Never trust a banker, and when your bank fails, don't walk—run!

