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Smoking Gun - Dominion Transferring Vote Ratios between Precincts in Pennsylvania.
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176 views • November 21, 2020
In this video you will see data from the NYT feed from PA on November fourth.
In this data, particular vote ratios are transferred between random sets of seized precincts throughout the day (see image link below):
https://ibb.co/h1x3Xds
A total of nine exhibits are presented in this video, but there are in fact several hundred of these precincts seizures and ratio transfers on the day of November 4th alone, and the same ratios continue to be transferred for several more days within the overall dataset spanning an entire week.
Original data sets:
https://gofile.io/d/qZcQl6
Originally uploaded by Edward Solomon. Follow his YouTube channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIxc8YMkny2KBaD5TQsSbpg
In this data, particular vote ratios are transferred between random sets of seized precincts throughout the day (see image link below):
https://ibb.co/h1x3Xds
A total of nine exhibits are presented in this video, but there are in fact several hundred of these precincts seizures and ratio transfers on the day of November 4th alone, and the same ratios continue to be transferred for several more days within the overall dataset spanning an entire week.
Original data sets:
https://gofile.io/d/qZcQl6
Originally uploaded by Edward Solomon. Follow his YouTube channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIxc8YMkny2KBaD5TQsSbpg
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