UK Column News - 21st April 2023 Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

UK Column News - 21st April 2023

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

​​00:25 RFK Jr Stands Up
​​14:25 Ukraine Funding Support Dwindling
​​​​23:35 Playing The NATO Card
​​34:28 Artificially Intelligent Weapons
​​39:23 Covid–19 Vaccine Bribes
​​45:00 BuzzFeed News Buzzes Off—Calling For Government-Funded ‘Independent’ News
​​54:59 Militarised Police In France
​​1:08:20 Inflation Is A Measure Of A Rate Of Change

Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-21st-april-2023

Keywords
