UK Column News - 21st April 2023
Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.
00:25 RFK Jr Stands Up
14:25 Ukraine Funding Support Dwindling
23:35 Playing The NATO Card
34:28 Artificially Intelligent Weapons
39:23 Covid–19 Vaccine Bribes
45:00 BuzzFeed News Buzzes Off—Calling For Government-Funded ‘Independent’ News
54:59 Militarised Police In France
1:08:20 Inflation Is A Measure Of A Rate Of Change
Sources: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-21st-april-2023
