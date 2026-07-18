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President Trump’s Election Bombshell Is Only Half The Story — Rubio & Bessent Revealed The Rest
* DJT’s address dragged an election cover-up into daylight.
* At a second podium, Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent exposed the Empire’s other lever: removing builders who threaten it.
* The Election Cover-Up Exposed
* Michigan Case Study Proves The Point
* Rubio & Bessent Bombshells
Promethean Updates (11 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7cxju6-trumps-election-bombshell-is-only-half-the-story-rubio-and-bessent-revealed.html