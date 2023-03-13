Create New Account
My message to Jew-haters and Flat-Earthers
A few Jew-haters and flat-earthers keep creating blank accounts to spam video sites, hoping people will think there are more crazy lunatics out there than there actually are.


This movie is for them.


General Michael Flynn: Nazism, Communism, socialism, world economic forum, the intelligence service, department of "justice", defense and especially the department of state, They ALL have Marxists inside running things. It is a global network of Cults lusting for powers, Jews are involved yes, but to say it is a Jewish conspiracy alone is the greatest lie that is hurting the truth world wide the most.



Website: http://pacsteam.org


Keywords
nwoendtimelodges

