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Video Shows TWO Missiles Bringing Down Iran 737, Second Plane Reported & Iraq And Syria Under Attack
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31 views • January 15, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
CIA Helped Shoot Down 15 Civilian Planes (2008)
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cia-helped-shoot-down-15-civilian-planes-11-12-2008/
https://www.newsweek.com/russian-cocaine-smuggler-says-cia-was-behind-massive-drug-trafficking-825717
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/01/26/meet-the-cia-guns-drugs-and-money/
https://theintercept.com/2018/05/12/oliver-north-nra-iran-contra/
https://www.nytimes.com/1993/12/03/opinion/IHT-the-cia-drug-connectionis-as-old-as-the-agency.html
https://www.nytimes.com/1993/11/20/world/anti-drug-unit-of-cia-sent-ton-of-cocaine-to-us-in-1990.html
New Video Shows Two Iranian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Plane
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/14/world/iran-plane-crash-video.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=CP3jUbpsigI
Iranian authority reveals 2nd plane in sky when shot down Ukrainian Boeing
https://br.sputniknews.com/oriente_medio_africa/2020011415006407-autoridade-iraniana-revela-existencia-de-2-aviao-no-ceu-ao-ser-abatido-boeing-ucraniano/
Several people arrested in Iran in Ukrainian plane crash case
https://tass.com/world/1108175
https://twitter.com/farnazfassihi/status/1217071324083957760
Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Government Intensifies Crackdown on Journalists, Doctors
https://www.mintpressnews.com/bolivia-right-wing-government-crackdown-journalists-doctors/264036/
https://twitter.com/falasteen47/status/1216826769182949376?s=20
https://twitter.com/pvillegas_tlSUR/status/1216918000659464192
Rockets Fired at Iraqi Base Hosting U.S. Troops, Iraqi Military Says
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iraq/.premium-missiles-fired-at-iraqi-base-hosting-u-s-troops-report-says-1.8401805
Syria Says Israeli Army Struck T-4 Air Base in Homs
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/.premium-syria-says-air-defense-systems-intercepted-strike-targeting-t4-base-in-homs-1.8402100
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/13/pompeo-killing-soleimani-part-of-a-broader-strategy-applying-to-china-russia/
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/444160/Iran-says-will-file-lawsuits-against-Trump-for-Soleimani-assassination
https://twitter.com/The_Cyrenian/status/1216934993634549761
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/maybe-soleimani-wasnt-universally-loved-after-all/
https://jewishinsider.com/2020/01/senators-coons-and-rubio-want-to-send-an-additional-3-3b-of-assistance-to-israel/
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/israeli-minister-warns-hezbollahs-leader-that-he-might-be-next-after-soleimani/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/cybereason-investors-offer-israeli-spy-classified-intelligence/264095/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/cybereason-israel-tech-firm-doomsday-election-simulations/263886/
#Iran #Iraq #Syria
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
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Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
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http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
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Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
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Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
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Flote: https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
* * *
CIA Helped Shoot Down 15 Civilian Planes (2008)
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cia-helped-shoot-down-15-civilian-planes-11-12-2008/
https://www.newsweek.com/russian-cocaine-smuggler-says-cia-was-behind-massive-drug-trafficking-825717
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/01/26/meet-the-cia-guns-drugs-and-money/
https://theintercept.com/2018/05/12/oliver-north-nra-iran-contra/
https://www.nytimes.com/1993/12/03/opinion/IHT-the-cia-drug-connectionis-as-old-as-the-agency.html
https://www.nytimes.com/1993/11/20/world/anti-drug-unit-of-cia-sent-ton-of-cocaine-to-us-in-1990.html
New Video Shows Two Iranian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Plane
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/14/world/iran-plane-crash-video.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=CP3jUbpsigI
Iranian authority reveals 2nd plane in sky when shot down Ukrainian Boeing
https://br.sputniknews.com/oriente_medio_africa/2020011415006407-autoridade-iraniana-revela-existencia-de-2-aviao-no-ceu-ao-ser-abatido-boeing-ucraniano/
Several people arrested in Iran in Ukrainian plane crash case
https://tass.com/world/1108175
https://twitter.com/farnazfassihi/status/1217071324083957760
Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Government Intensifies Crackdown on Journalists, Doctors
https://www.mintpressnews.com/bolivia-right-wing-government-crackdown-journalists-doctors/264036/
https://twitter.com/falasteen47/status/1216826769182949376?s=20
https://twitter.com/pvillegas_tlSUR/status/1216918000659464192
Rockets Fired at Iraqi Base Hosting U.S. Troops, Iraqi Military Says
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iraq/.premium-missiles-fired-at-iraqi-base-hosting-u-s-troops-report-says-1.8401805
Syria Says Israeli Army Struck T-4 Air Base in Homs
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/.premium-syria-says-air-defense-systems-intercepted-strike-targeting-t4-base-in-homs-1.8402100
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/13/pompeo-killing-soleimani-part-of-a-broader-strategy-applying-to-china-russia/
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/444160/Iran-says-will-file-lawsuits-against-Trump-for-Soleimani-assassination
https://twitter.com/The_Cyrenian/status/1216934993634549761
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/maybe-soleimani-wasnt-universally-loved-after-all/
https://jewishinsider.com/2020/01/senators-coons-and-rubio-want-to-send-an-additional-3-3b-of-assistance-to-israel/
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/israeli-minister-warns-hezbollahs-leader-that-he-might-be-next-after-soleimani/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/cybereason-investors-offer-israeli-spy-classified-intelligence/264095/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/cybereason-israel-tech-firm-doomsday-election-simulations/263886/
#Iran #Iraq #Syria
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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