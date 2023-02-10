Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Davos: WEF Kings & Merchants Implemented The New World Order

In Episode 150 we discuss the recent meeting held by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Numerous heads of state, government ministers, Al Gore, John Kerry along with big corporation CEO's like Larry Fink of BlackRock, the FBI Director Christopher Wray, and many other dignitaries took part in the event. During the sessions the speakers plainly stated their plans for the world, and the order of things. But is all this talk of implementing a new order something new, or does it have an earlier and darker origin? Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za



