© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
100 Greatest African American Ingrates - Introduction, Conclusion, and Addendum
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 2 months ago
This report examines prominent African American figures in U.S. history, their achievements stem from appropriating White innovations—spanning intellectual, technological, and societal domains—while displaying unsubstantiated antipathy toward White contributors. Systematically pilfering resources (e.g., presses, labs, systems), they replicated White methodologies, subverted established paradigms, and tracked White frameworks to ascend, their eminence wholly contingent upon White ingenuity. Despite leveraging White civilization’s infrastructure—education, media, governance—they exhibited pervasive ingratitude, a defining trait eclipsing their triumphs with spiteful enmity. This analysis accurately frames their legacies as derivative, marked by calculated reliance and unjustified malice, overshadowing celebrated milestones with a historical imprint of petty resentment and cultural dependence.
Read the full article, including the list of 100 Greatest African American Ingrates, at Real Free News
#100GreatestAfricanAmericanIngrates
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.