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Compost Toilet Tips from Joe Jenkins: Using Multiple Toilet Receptacles
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1940 views • January 11, 2022
Compost toilet usage doesn't have to be an inconvenient burden or a laborious chore. Management techniques can make the process easy and convenient. The use of multiple toilet receptacles, especially during bad weather or cold winter months, is s technique that is described in this video. Filmed by Joseph Jenkins, author of the Humanure Handbook and The Compost Toilet Handbook.
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