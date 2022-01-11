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Compost Toilet Tips from Joe Jenkins: Using Multiple Toilet Receptacles
JosephJenkins
JosephJenkins
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1940 views • January 11, 2022
Compost toilet usage doesn't have to be an inconvenient burden or a laborious chore. Management techniques can make the process easy and convenient. The use of multiple toilet receptacles, especially during bad weather or cold winter months, is s technique that is described in this video. Filmed by Joseph Jenkins, author of the Humanure Handbook and The Compost Toilet Handbook.
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compost toiletdry toilethumanurecompost binjoseph jenkinshumanure handbookcompost management
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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