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Kourtney Kardashian Keto Diet Analysis
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43 views • April 16, 2021
You’ve probably heard of the Kardashians who are famous for... being famous.
In a recent post on her mobile app, Kourtney Kardashian talked about how she went on a ketogenic diet for a few months to „help with a detox“.
Get Into Ketosis Fast: https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
I don’t watch the Kardashians but this news simply caught my attention because I’ve been doing the ketogenic diet for a while now.
So, this video is an analysis of Kourtney Kardashian's ketogenic diet
Get Into Ketosis Fast: https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
In a recent post on her mobile app, Kourtney Kardashian talked about how she went on a ketogenic diet for a few months to „help with a detox“.
Get Into Ketosis Fast: https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
I don’t watch the Kardashians but this news simply caught my attention because I’ve been doing the ketogenic diet for a while now.
So, this video is an analysis of Kourtney Kardashian's ketogenic diet
Get Into Ketosis Fast: https://bit.ly/3dXzKCA
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