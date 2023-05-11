How I became a “Wanted” man – In the second episode of Face Mask Madness, I tell of the ludicrous nature of three other close encounters of the mask-less kind on The Rock. These were Covidian brushes I have had at the hands of the Royal Gibraltar Police, and a knife crime incident notwithstanding. I expand upon the peculiar circumstances of my unlawful arrest, which ultimately led to my unlawful imprisonment for contempt of court before the Magistrate Charles Pitto. I explain how my clarion call for the Police Commissioner to arrest the real criminals for crimes against humanity, “kind of” backfired on me.

For more details, please see "Face Mask Madness – Part 2" on Gibraltar Messenger:

Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/face-mask-madness-part-two/