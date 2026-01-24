BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lying to a mind blowing level (in EN, end in NL and in SV)
Ye shall know the truth
Ye shall know the truth
65 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 2 days ago

The global level of corruption and immorality revealed by the coronacircus is mind blowing.

Keywords
healthuknetherlandsswedenphilippinescovid scam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A kitchen staple in the dock: Lawsuit alleges Ziploc bags leach microplastics

A kitchen staple in the dock: Lawsuit alleges Ziploc bags leach microplastics

Willow Tohi
Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Lance D Johnson
The Vaccine Police: Unmasking the measles outbreak hoax and media manipulation

The Vaccine Police: Unmasking the measles outbreak hoax and media manipulation

Belle Carter
Resistance training shields the brain: Study shows lifting weights can reverse early cognitive decline

Resistance training shields the brain: Study shows lifting weights can reverse early cognitive decline

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Mindful eating: The secret to healthier habits and a balanced relationship with food

Mindful eating: The secret to healthier habits and a balanced relationship with food

Patrick Lewis
The Silent Storm: Reclaiming Your Health from Chronic Stress in a Toxic World

The Silent Storm: Reclaiming Your Health from Chronic Stress in a Toxic World

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy