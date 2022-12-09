Create New Account
Pediatrician Dr Renata Moon: “I have a government telling me that I have to say "safe and effective" and if I don’t, my license is at threat.
Pediatrician Dr Renata Moon:

“I have a government telling me that I have to say "safe and effective" and if I don’t, my license is at threat...how am I to give informed consent to patients? We’re seeing an uptick in myocarditis, we're seeing an uptick in adverse reactions... something is extremely wrong

