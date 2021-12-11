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"The Fall of the House of Usher" by Edgar Allan Poe
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0 view • December 11, 2021
Son cœur est un luth suspendu;
Sitôt qu'on le touche il résonne.
-De Béranger.
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
The picture used is an illustration from "The Works of Edgar Allan Poe", (1884) by Robert Swain Gifford
Well, I definitely got ennuyé wrong. What a word. Even the pronunciation by google translate sounded God-awful. I'd need to hear it in person from a native French speaker to have any chance at it.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/932/932-h/932-h.htm
For those who ever played D&D way back in the day (as in, the old Moldvay red Basic book, and the Cook blue Expert book), you will recognize the ending having been used in the module X2, Château d'Amberville, although the male character in the module is named Charles instead of Roderick, while the female retains the name Madeline.
Sitôt qu'on le touche il résonne.
-De Béranger.
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
The picture used is an illustration from "The Works of Edgar Allan Poe", (1884) by Robert Swain Gifford
Well, I definitely got ennuyé wrong. What a word. Even the pronunciation by google translate sounded God-awful. I'd need to hear it in person from a native French speaker to have any chance at it.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/932/932-h/932-h.htm
For those who ever played D&D way back in the day (as in, the old Moldvay red Basic book, and the Cook blue Expert book), you will recognize the ending having been used in the module X2, Château d'Amberville, although the male character in the module is named Charles instead of Roderick, while the female retains the name Madeline.
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