iZeeker iG200 1080P Trail Camera - Full Review | Setup | Samples - $30 Trail Camera?

Purchase the iZeeker iG200 Trail Camera on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BKG286NJ



I'M BACK!!



Today we are taking a look at a trail camera from iZeeker. Be sure to check out other products from iZeeker!

https://izeeker.co/



#izeeker #trailcamera #camera



0:00 - Intro

1:20 - Overview & Unboxing

3:31 - How To Use & Setup

11:04 - 1080P Video Samples w/ Audio

11:51 - 1080P Video Samples w/ Music

16:39 - 20MP Photo Samples w/ Music

18:44 - Conclusion & Thoughts



https://www.iampnt.com



Check out our website:

https://parksntech.com/



If you love me, buy me a beer or whiskey!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/parksntech



Other Video Channels - Please Subscribe!

Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@ParksNTech:c?r=95KADff9ZH3Zb4JvjzrgjisEW9BzWhdP



Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/parksntech



Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tDWC55bAPqHa/



Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-619415



Check out our official merch stores:

https://teespring.com/stores/parksntech



My Music Comes From MusicBed. Sign up with this link and get one month FREE!

https://www.musicbed.com/invite/w4BYb

