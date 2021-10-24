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10 24 21 They WANT us GONE HOLD THE LINE Many leave their JOBS trust in GOD Pray
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30 views • October 27, 2021
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Australia becoming China
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Do not take the Jab
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Covid cases highest in 99.7% taxed
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Biden says he is not your president
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School Teacher
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Dr. Tenpenny
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Dr. Carrie Madej
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Gen Flynn take on VAX
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/4326
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*Mail your gift to:
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Audio Bible
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Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
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———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
Use PROMO CODE: ANDWEKNOW for $50 off
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Dreamland Trailer
http://audiojungle.net/user/Sky-Productions
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQ....RMJYX5QY?feature=sha
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Dr. Carrie Madej talks about detox from vax
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2087
QR codes and the Beast System
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/19113
Psaki going crazy
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/19114
Crazy nurse
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/19116
Australia becoming China
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel
Keep your credit score
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel
Do not take the Jab
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/19157
Covid cases highest in 99.7% taxed
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/19157
Biden says he is not your president
https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo..../status/145136236314
Forcibly mask young girl
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5823
School Teacher
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5829
William Cooper warned us
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5849
Dr. Tenpenny
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5885
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5916
Gen Flynn take on VAX
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/4326
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/a....udio/mclean/kjv/1Joh
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channe....l/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwE
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans
8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that
love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★
Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndW....eKnow?tracking=AndWe
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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