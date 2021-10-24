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10 24 21 They WANT us GONE HOLD THE LINE Many leave their JOBS trust in GOD Pray
where we go one we go all
where we go one we go all
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https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2087

QR codes and the Beast System
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Psaki going crazy
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Crazy nurse
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Australia becoming China
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel

Keep your credit score
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Do not take the Jab
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/19157

Covid cases highest in 99.7% taxed
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/19157

Biden says he is not your president
https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo..../status/145136236314

Forcibly mask young girl
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5823

School Teacher
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5829

William Cooper warned us
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5849

Dr. Tenpenny
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5885

Dr. Carrie Madej
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5916

Gen Flynn take on VAX
https://t.me/QSRdecodes/4326

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