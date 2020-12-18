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Fanfare for the Common Man - “The Presidents Own®” U.S. Marine Band®
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8 views • December 18, 2020
Fanfare for the Common Man - “The Presidents Own®” U.S. Marine Band®
•Nov 6, 2015
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
“The Presidents Own®” U.S. Marine Band® performs Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man."
Episode 4436. Aired September 21, 2014.
•Nov 6, 2015
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
“The Presidents Own®” U.S. Marine Band® performs Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man."
Episode 4436. Aired September 21, 2014.
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