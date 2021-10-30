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Tucker Carlson Just Proved That Biden Loves Illegals More Than Americans
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50 views • October 30, 2021
Clayton Kierns from Trending Politics reports, In Joe Biden’s America, citizens are being fired for not being jabbed. However, at the EXACT SAME TIME, illegals are being let into the country and are freely given WORK PERMITS! If you don’t think this is a grave injustice, you are beyond all help.
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