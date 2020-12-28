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ThePatriotNurse: And Now WHAT? Nashville, Jan 6, and The Leadup to 2021
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119 views • December 28, 2020
Posted 27December2020: In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses current events with a focus on preparing for the next 2 weeks in the leadup to the electoral process completion. Nashville (new immigrants from Leftest State) has nothing to do with the conservative God loving Tennessee people.
Nashville: Foreign State target of infrastructure. Quote from Natural News. Not after Body Count. Not Sociopathic Sociopathic individual.
Prelude to War: Local and State Taxes. Locking people in the Country. People have nothing left to loss.
Covid-19: People need to get the life together before "game Time". People have Pre-existing conditions such as over weight that will kill you with covid-19. Dry Practice.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Nashville: Foreign State target of infrastructure. Quote from Natural News. Not after Body Count. Not Sociopathic Sociopathic individual.
Prelude to War: Local and State Taxes. Locking people in the Country. People have nothing left to loss.
Covid-19: People need to get the life together before "game Time". People have Pre-existing conditions such as over weight that will kill you with covid-19. Dry Practice.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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