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1 KINGS 15 V. 9-22 RETURN - Repentance Of Sin Can Stop Its Spiraling Effects.
1 KINGS 15:9-22
People who study change remind us that the past is present. In some way, past experiences still exist. Past actions defined an organization or group, so a change involves creating a new identity even when most were comfortable with the old identity. The old identity may be why they joined in the first place. King Asa faced the past and took action to move Judah toward honoring God once again. To do that, the people would have to make a break from the past.