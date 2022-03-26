We Want We Want, but we have no idea how to pick a wife because we're not equipped to do it. The churches and synagogues are of no use because 98% Of Christian Practice is Pagan & Anti-Scripture and 80% Of Jewish Practice is Pagan & Anti-Scripture... We're between a rock and a hard place because in this matter we, as men, are led by our 2nd head, which has no brain. Our only hope is The Words of God and Women's Intuition. But you must be faithful now to prepare yourself for your wife is already on the earth and you must be faithful to her now or she'll never see you with her intuition.

Love & Other Biblical Drugs #12: How To Acquire A Wife With God's Permission...