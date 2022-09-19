Railroad Strike Deal Can Fall Apart, Embalmer-Clots Update, DHS Report: Venezuela Emptying Prisons - Sending Convicts to US Border, Aussie Deaths Escalating, American Dream Is A Nightmare, More: 09.19

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Deal averting railroad strike has potential to fall apart
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/3646845-deal-averting-railroad-strike-has-potential-to-fall-apart/
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'Concerned for humanity': Alabama embalmer discovers strange clots in people since release of COVID vaccine
https://1819news.com/news/item/embalmer-discovers-over-100-cases-of-strange-clots-in-people-since-release-of-covid-19-vaccine
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DHS Intelligence Report Reveals Venezuela Is Emptying Prisons and Sending Dangerous Convicts to US Border
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/dhs-intelligence-report-reveals-venezuela-emptying-prisons-sending-dangerous-convicts-us-border/
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Undertakers in Australia Are Run Off Their Feet with The High Number of Deaths – and it’s Not Just Because of Covid
https://www.infowars.com/posts/undertakers-in-australia-are-run-off-their-feet-with-the-high-number-of-deaths-and-its-not-just-because-of-covid/
The American Dream Is No Longer Affordable as Millions Turn to Credit Cards
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5602
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Mystery Questions and Answers
Watch video: https://youtu.be/1Y3ezEaP9MM
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
Direct: 952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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