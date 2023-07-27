Create New Account
War On Masculinity
Son of the Republic
Socio-Sexual Hierarchy Is Real

* We need to have a national conversation about men — and the left’s war on them.

* Vox Day, Lead Editor of Castalia House, Chief Content Officer of Unauthorized TV and author of more than 15 books, joins us to discuss.


The Stew Peters Show | 27 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v32rz1q-vox-day-on-the-socio-sexual-hierarchy-alpha-males-are-natural-born-leaders.html

