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Dr.TomCowan - Hydroxychloroquine Webinar + Q&A from July 23rd, 2021
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121 views • July 25, 2021
Dr.TomCowan - Hydroxychloroquine Webinar + Q&A from July 23rd, 2021
https://rumble.com/vk8m34-hydroxychloroquine-webinar-q-and-a-from-july-23rd-2021.html
I go over a study that is being passed around that claims to prove that hydroxychloroquine has been known to be an effective medicine for coronavirus infections for more than 15 years. Find out what scientists mean by an "effective" medicine, and what they mean when they refer to a substance as an "antiviral." I also took questions from the listeners.
Topics Included:
-Arthritis
-Apricot Seed Kernels
-B17 Vitamin
-Laetrile
-Detoxing the body
-Warts & how to treat them
-Biogeometry Pendants
-AIDS
Also of interest:
Tom's Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-568333
Toms Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
DR. TOM COWAN LIVE WEBINAR FROM JULY 16, 2021: COVID- 19 MYTHS PREVIEW + Q&A SESSION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wa1b6XPcKqxx/
ZOOM WEBINAR FROM 6/11/21: DISCUSSION ON THE STUDY: ‘VIRUS’ IS IDENTICAL TO NORMAL CELL ‘STRUCTURES’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IptvuaxgYKuY/
CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS | EP:18 - ALISON MCDOWELL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dEhogyVjKf8T/
NEW FINDINGS ON THE SPIKE PROTEIN TOXIN- LIVE WEBINAR 6/4/21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3vL74CEJL1W6/
VACCINE SHEDDING WEBINAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kB5suKZdCtXJ/
https://rumble.com/vk8m34-hydroxychloroquine-webinar-q-and-a-from-july-23rd-2021.html
I go over a study that is being passed around that claims to prove that hydroxychloroquine has been known to be an effective medicine for coronavirus infections for more than 15 years. Find out what scientists mean by an "effective" medicine, and what they mean when they refer to a substance as an "antiviral." I also took questions from the listeners.
Topics Included:
-Arthritis
-Apricot Seed Kernels
-B17 Vitamin
-Laetrile
-Detoxing the body
-Warts & how to treat them
-Biogeometry Pendants
-AIDS
Also of interest:
Tom's Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-568333
Toms Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
DR. TOM COWAN LIVE WEBINAR FROM JULY 16, 2021: COVID- 19 MYTHS PREVIEW + Q&A SESSION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wa1b6XPcKqxx/
ZOOM WEBINAR FROM 6/11/21: DISCUSSION ON THE STUDY: ‘VIRUS’ IS IDENTICAL TO NORMAL CELL ‘STRUCTURES’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IptvuaxgYKuY/
CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS | EP:18 - ALISON MCDOWELL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dEhogyVjKf8T/
NEW FINDINGS ON THE SPIKE PROTEIN TOXIN- LIVE WEBINAR 6/4/21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3vL74CEJL1W6/
VACCINE SHEDDING WEBINAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kB5suKZdCtXJ/
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