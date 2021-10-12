© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus' fight on earth. "the tenants killed the son to STEAL the inheritance"=Jesus+Earth. Exposing the inconsistencies and lies. How Hebrews and Jews stole Christianity from the Greeks.
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • October 12, 2021
Some more info on the Greek nations that settled in that region of Ierosoluma first (Jerusalem) and the surrounding areas (kingdom of Edom etc).
I will tell the truth till the end. I've had enough of the lies especially in the Hebrew-Jewish infested America where the churches preach Kabalah for "christianity" and abuse the Greek language and falsify/hide Greek history and the Greek names (Jesus/Jason, Galilea, Zebedeos, Ioanis, Jerusalem etc).
I like how the NWO talks about "cultural appropriation" if a white person sports a black hairstyle, but they have stolen Jesus and portray Him as hebrew and as a middle eastern rat or even a black.
I will tell the truth till the end. I've had enough of the lies especially in the Hebrew-Jewish infested America where the churches preach Kabalah for "christianity" and abuse the Greek language and falsify/hide Greek history and the Greek names (Jesus/Jason, Galilea, Zebedeos, Ioanis, Jerusalem etc).
I like how the NWO talks about "cultural appropriation" if a white person sports a black hairstyle, but they have stolen Jesus and portray Him as hebrew and as a middle eastern rat or even a black.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.