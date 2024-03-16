Create New Account
Cairo, Egypt - A Huge Fire Completely Destroyed the Al-Ahram Film Studio - One of the Most Famous & Oldest Film Studios in the Arab World
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

Egyptian cinema suffered an irreparable loss: “In Cairo, a fire destroyed the Al-Ahram film studio, which is considered one of the most famous and oldest film studios in the Arab world. The blaze broke out 24 hours after filming for the Ramadan TV series wrapped and quickly spread to three nearby buildings. It took more than six hours to put out the fire, the film studio burned down completely.”

