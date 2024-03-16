Cairo, Egypt - A Huge Fire Completely Destroyed the Al-Ahram Film Studio - One of the Most Famous & Oldest Film Studios in the Arab World

Egyptian cinema suffered an irreparable loss: “In Cairo, a fire destroyed the Al-Ahram film studio, which is considered one of the most famous and oldest film studios in the Arab world. The blaze broke out 24 hours after filming for the Ramadan TV series wrapped and quickly spread to three nearby buildings. It took more than six hours to put out the fire, the film studio burned down completely.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.