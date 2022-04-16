Multi + Dimensional Planetary Galactic Ascension Evolutionary Enlightenment

Allow yourself the time necessary to acquaint yourself with the destiny that awaits. Do not rush into manifestation as with each ascending realm of density there is the movement out of the physical into the cosmic and spiritual.



It is often said that the higher densities being less compressed are less sensual than the lower Dimensions of which you participate within. The gift of the knowledge you are gaining is to bring that with you into the higher Dimensions under the management of your soul. You are awakening back into your Fifth Dimensional body with the awareness of the Seventh. From this realization you see that the lower Dimensions are filled the correct amount of parameters that are certain to awaken the Heart chakra and open the Third Eye and the Crown. This will enable you to see beyond the self and see beyond all the veils that cover the energy centers.



Once this is undertaken and you have confirmed all will have reality that is brought into alignment with the messages of the future being of which you are born into. There is a gift of happiness which is your life and you are that which is brought into happiness with the light of the Seventh Day.