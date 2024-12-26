You are due-Bill a credit; or YOU are in debt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IMPORTANT: "UFOs" are truly owned or controlled by BreakAway self-governing sovereign 'credits' who cannot patent them. If you lawfully owned your car & truck, you wouldn't need to license them!
You are the center of the Universe, relatively speaking. There are many gods which claim owner-ship of you & property you think is yours or CLAIM! If you are not center of your domain, you have pledged that creation/obligation to another god-dictator other than The Creator of the Universe & all in it.
Same goes for your soul.
Understand who Enlil---the Nazi---is in 2023 movie 'Rebel Moon': Owner of planet Earth & Black Night Satellite:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhyCPzZ-s8c -Jerry Sargeant
'Twas the Night before Christmas' from December 24th 2019:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/4bjk1KqdQwTH/
https://annavonreitz.com/citienshipvnationality.pdf