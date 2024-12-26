BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You are due-Bill a credit; or YOU are in debt
IMPORTANT: "UFOs" are truly owned or controlled by BreakAway self-governing sovereign 'credits' who cannot patent them. If you lawfully owned your car & truck, you wouldn't need to license them!

You are the center of the Universe, relatively speaking. There are many gods which claim owner-ship of you & property you think is yours or CLAIM! If you are not center of your domain, you have pledged that creation/obligation to another god-dictator other than The Creator of the Universe & all in it.

Same goes for your soul.

Understand who Enlil---the Nazi---is in 2023 movie 'Rebel Moon': Owner of planet Earth & Black Night Satellite:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhyCPzZ-s8c -Jerry Sargeant

'Twas the Night before Christmas' from December 24th 2019:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/4bjk1KqdQwTH/


https://annavonreitz.com/citienshipvnationality.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/threefalsegods.pdf

economyrothschildfrauddevilliabilitycreditsovereigndebtnationalpublicbanksvotinglucifercontractimpersonationcoanda
