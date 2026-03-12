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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). Spring equinox March 20 UTC 2:46 pm is a high-watch rapture date and hour. Repent and receive Jesus' salvation and love now. All populace of the earth will die in the Tribulation Age judgment that is coming!
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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