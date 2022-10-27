Dutch MEP Rob Roos stuns the world, reveals Pfizer did no tests to ascertain the vaccines prevent transmission of COVID-19.

The EU Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) will investigate the EU’s sham deal with Pfizer to purchase 1.8 billion doses of the untested vccine at a cost of €35 billion. EU Parliamentarian Christine Anderson is demanding a criminal investigation of EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen’s role in the deal, and a parliamentary investigative committee.

Last week, conservative Dutch MEP Rob Roos stunned the world by revealing Pfizer had done no tests to ascertain whether the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine prevents transmission of COVID-19.

“Was the Pfizer Covid vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? If not, please, say it clearly. If ‘yes’ are you willing to share the data with this committee? And I really want straight answer, ‘yes or no’ and I’m looking forward to it.”

A #Pfizer representative admitted to me that the #vaccine had never been tested on stopping transmission. I joined @RowanDean (@SkyNewsAust) to discuss the implications of this admission. Now, we need #accountability.

Sources: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/calls-grow-criminal-investigation-eu-commissioner-ursula-von-der-leyen-pfizer-deal/

https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1584508747761668096

