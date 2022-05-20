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The Synagogue of Satan
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599 views • May 20, 2022
This video traces the slithery snake of the Synagogue of Satan through time. Starting with the idolatrous Tribe of Dan from Israel to it's dispersion all over the world, then into Religious movements of all kinds, especially within the Catholic Church via the Jesuits. This information was obtained from Barbara Aho's website: https://watch.pairsite.com/
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