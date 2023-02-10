https://gettr.com/post/p27uye2471a

2023.02.09 The CCP has targeted around seven high-profile YouTubers and extorted them to cooperate in defaming Miles Guo. It is because HCN and Himalaya Exchange are already being discussed to be recognized by many countries in the world. Therefore the CCP can see how powerful they will be, that they cannot be contained.

共产党在45天内找了六七个在YouTube上有大量粉丝的账号主播，要求威胁他们要砸爆料革命、砸郭文贵。因为喜币、喜联储已经被世界上多个国家正在讨论要接受，所以共产党知道喜币和盖特的强大，他将绝对控制不住。



