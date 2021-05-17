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CONSPIRACY CHIC:GENOCIDE FINAL 6 MONTHS,6 WEEKS, 6 DAYS,6 HOURS,BOOM !
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80 views • May 17, 2021
WW 3 "NOT WITH A BANG BUT WITH A WHIMPER" T.SS. ELLIOT 1925
The Hollow Men” describes a desolate world, populated by empty, defeated people. Though the speaker describes these people as “dead” and the world they inhabit as the underworld (“death's twilight kingdom”), the poem shouldn't be read simply as a description of life after death.
Kurtz’s last words—“The horror! The horror! REFERING TO EUROPEAN COLONIALISM.THESE WORDS RE APPEAR IN "APOCALYPSE NOW"SPOKEN BY ANOTHER KURTZ.
DYSTOPIA;:DISEASE,NO HEAT, NO FOOD. NO HOPE, MARTIAL LAW, OLIGARCS, FAKE GOVERNMENT, RIOTS,EMPTY SHEVES.HUMAN TRAFFICING,DRUGS,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVEYcTyj1Do THEODINS SPEECH-THE TWO TOWERS.
DNA AND TRANSHUMANISM https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
The Hollow Men” describes a desolate world, populated by empty, defeated people. Though the speaker describes these people as “dead” and the world they inhabit as the underworld (“death's twilight kingdom”), the poem shouldn't be read simply as a description of life after death.
Kurtz’s last words—“The horror! The horror! REFERING TO EUROPEAN COLONIALISM.THESE WORDS RE APPEAR IN "APOCALYPSE NOW"SPOKEN BY ANOTHER KURTZ.
DYSTOPIA;:DISEASE,NO HEAT, NO FOOD. NO HOPE, MARTIAL LAW, OLIGARCS, FAKE GOVERNMENT, RIOTS,EMPTY SHEVES.HUMAN TRAFFICING,DRUGS,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVEYcTyj1Do THEODINS SPEECH-THE TWO TOWERS.
DNA AND TRANSHUMANISM https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
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