Smotrich’s camel remark exposes Israel’s dismissal of Palestinian statehood and contempt for Arab demands in normalization talks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Smotrich’s camel remark exposes Israel’s dismissal of Palestinian statehood and contempt for Arab demands in normalization talks. Marwa Osman, host.

Bezalel Smotrich recently humiliated Saudi Arabia with his infamous remark: 'Keep riding camels' if Riyadh insisted on a Palestinian state as a condition for normalization.

We examine the audacity, hypocrisy, and regional implications of this statement, and why it exposes the true nature of Zionist Israel's approach to diplomacy in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Yemen's leadership in Sana'a has issued a direct warning to Tel Aviv, cautioning that repeated violations of ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon could trigger a far broader regional confrontation. Tonight, we examine Yemen's unwavering loyalty to the Palestinian cause, its coordination with the Axis of Resistance, and what this message signals for Zionist Israel and the wider Middle East.

Watch in full     (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/10/28/757738/arrogance-reckoning-and-resistance)

#Mideastream

iran politics israel palestine events war syria gaza lebanon yemen current west bank
