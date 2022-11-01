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When you chop off a branch and ignore the trunk, eventually the branch will just grow back again. Since this is common sense I've come to the conclusion that all the branch choppers out there need the branches to grow back to validate their existence.
https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-shooting-east-garfield-park-polk-california/12404511/
https://globalnews.ca/news/9239660/woburn-collegiate-institute-shooting/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/WHAT-DO-TORONTO-AND-CHICAGO-HAVE-IN-COMMON-e1q3gd3