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Good Samaritan Performs CPR on a Rhesus Monkey That Got Myocarditis After Taking the Pfizer Booster Shot
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60 views • December 16, 2021
(Parody) It seems that with each passing day the Power Elite are challenging our intelligence by presenting crazy stories from the ever-ongoing and very boring Global Pandemic. Almost two full years into this 'flu fraud' they are presenting this Omicron as the next 'Monster Covid Variant', when basically all it is - is the common cold. Yes, those are cases of Omicron, but what they really are - in this year's influenza. I will be ranting on that in an upcoming video in the meantime here is your 'laugh' for the day.
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