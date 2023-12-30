You Can’t Beat A Nation That Knows Death Is Not The End

Since the latest bout of Israeli aggression in October 2023, there has been a noticeable collective awe we have experienced from witnessing the iron-clad faith of the Palestinian people. It takes many of us aback to witness a people who define solidarity, humanity, resilience and trust in God’s mercy and justice in the most unbelievable, hell-like scenarios of living under constant bombing and bombardment.

The people still rescue cats and take care of turtles. They still smile and make jokes with one another. They are thankful when their loved ones pass, relieved of the suffering they survive to endure, while continuing to grieve unspeakably for their loved ones, their land, their freedom and dignity and right to live as Palestinians.

It shames me.. What they are going through but we still cry when we have a small calamity/problem.

Many question what is the psychology behind Palestinian resilience?