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EntertheStars: AntiV Man Mugged & Framed for His Choice in New Netflix Episode [04.11.2021]
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10 views • November 05, 2021
If a channel were to make a spoof video showing the same thing against a person who DID get the sticker, Youtube would immediately terminate that channel.
Yet, the first 2 seasons of "YOU" are here on Youtube's server for rent, as will be Season 3 when made available, in which the mugging (was actually far worse) of a man for his personal medical beliefs is depicted.
This is the social media double standard. Corporate interests are treated differently than the rest of us.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/You_(season_2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Measles_vaccine#Medical_uses
https://www.cdc.gov/measles/cases-outbreaks.html
https://www.statista.com/statistics/896847/mexico-immunization-youth-share/
https://www.statista.com/statistics/385577/mmr-vaccination-rate-among-us-children-aged-19-35-months/
8,363 views Streamed live 23 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QVaaILARCNc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Yet, the first 2 seasons of "YOU" are here on Youtube's server for rent, as will be Season 3 when made available, in which the mugging (was actually far worse) of a man for his personal medical beliefs is depicted.
This is the social media double standard. Corporate interests are treated differently than the rest of us.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/You_(season_2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Measles_vaccine#Medical_uses
https://www.cdc.gov/measles/cases-outbreaks.html
https://www.statista.com/statistics/896847/mexico-immunization-youth-share/
https://www.statista.com/statistics/385577/mmr-vaccination-rate-among-us-children-aged-19-35-months/
8,363 views Streamed live 23 hours ago
EntertheStars
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QVaaILARCNc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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