My cyber attack tip for the FBI
Perfect Society
Published 15 days ago |

When Intel ME is switched off Putin's cyber attack becomes impossible! Write to those that can do this immediately, the damages are catastrophic if you don't! 💻🔥Write to whoever can make them disable the Intel ME hardware backdoor that the computers of the power supply, internet and global financial system have or they're gone after the cyber attack!✍🏼

Proof the cyber attack is planned: easy to prevent by disabling Intel ME - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VFJAhdiIEc

Cyber attack on global financial system warning! ⚠ Withdraw all your money from your bank account! 💸 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaXH5-NZLKI

Biden warns of Russian cyberattack against US "it's coming" WITHDRAW YOUR SAVINGS NOW! - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boaen4yvuZE

Keywords
treasonhow tofbipreventchargesinternetnew world ordercyber attackmartial lawpopulation reductioncullingintelligence agenciespremeditatedtipfinancial systempower supplyfourth industrial revolutionwefthe great resetschwabcontactedcyber polygonintel management engineintel meputin biden

