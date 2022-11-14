My cyber attack tip for the FBI

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When Intel ME is switched off Putin's cyber attack becomes impossible! Write to those that can do this immediately, the damages are catastrophic if you don't! 💻🔥Write to whoever can make them disable the Intel ME hardware backdoor that the computers of the power supply, internet and global financial system have or they're gone after the cyber attack!✍🏼
Proof the cyber attack is planned: easy to prevent by disabling Intel ME - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VFJAhdiIEc
Cyber attack on global financial system warning! ⚠ Withdraw all your money from your bank account! 💸 - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaXH5-NZLKI
Biden warns of Russian cyberattack against US "it's coming" WITHDRAW YOUR SAVINGS NOW! - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boaen4yvuZE