Words from Jesus, video one

Words from Jesus beginning in 2012--first video.



For the entire Body of Christ. Please listen/read if you feel led by Holy Spirit to do so, and share with others if you are led. These previously were shared with two pastors and one friend, and I have been instructed now by Jesus to "make public", so I am doing this to the best of my limited tech resources and ability. I do feel an urgency time-wise to complete this massive task, and to not delay in it's accomplishment, so please excuse any typos, off-center jpegs, and anything else that is not perfect! It is not perfection I seek, but the accomplishing of the releasing of the Words Jesus has given me since 2012. Pray for me, as I REALLY NEED PRAYERS to get this done! I am Thanking GOD for a finished work, as a godly man recently prayed this over me, TO THANK HIM FOR HELPING ME accomplish this seemingly over-whelming task. I can do all things through Christ, which strengthens me. Supernaturally, by His Spirit, He will help me get these Words out, and HE will get them to whoever He wants to read them. May GOD help us, His Church, in these last days to WALK in the Holy Spirt, in the FULLNESS of HIS POWER, for this is what is required of His Church today! Jesus does not return for a depressed, down-trodden, satan-squished, demon-flustered, weak, powerless Church; but He FILLS US with Supernatural JOY IN HIM, Trusting Him ALWAYS, crushing satan's head with the heel of Jesus IN US, rebuking and STOPPING DEMONIC activity in the Name of JESUS, and walking/doing as Our Lord proclaimed us to in Mark 16:15-20. .."And these signs SHALL FOLLOW THOSE WHO BELIEVE..."" DO YOU BELIEVE? Then.... DO!!! For it is not by (your human) might, nor by (your fleshly) power, but BY HIS (Holy) SPIRIT, says The Lord! Let Him manifest in you, through you, and obtain and sustain a hearts' desire to glorify GOD in your life by bearing MUCH fruit for His Kingdom! 1 Cor 10:31, 12:1-11; John 15:4-8



ps I an still a "newbie": on Brighteon (less than 1000 views on my videos), so unless I achieve higher status on here, I will have to remove some of the videos already posted. (limit of 50) I really do not want to do this, as most are specific for His Church in necessary preparation for Yeshua's return. PREPARE YE THE RETURN OF THE LORD! :) so I'm trusting GOD that EVERY WORD HE WANTS made public will be so.