Christians and The Planet

Christians are supposed to be stewards of the Earth. We need to take a long, hard look at our treatment of the planet, because the Bible says that God will destroy those who destroy the Earth. That includes everyone who claims to believe in Jesus, if their actions do not reflect that claim. Does your treatment of the planet reflect your faith in what Jesus taught?





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